‘Give him a break’: Pressure on Cameron Smith over retirement decision

Melbourne Storm captain Cameron Smith’s future has been the subject of significant discussion, with hookers Brandon Smith and Harry Grant waiting in the wings.

James Willis told listeners the star is more than capable of playing another season, if he wants to.

“To be honest, he’s playing as well as ever: I’ve got to reason to see why he should stop at the end of this season.

“I’d love to see him play on.”

Above all, however, James said Smith has “earned the right” to take as long as he wants to make his decision.

The Continuous Call Team’s Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell also weighed in, agreeing wholeheartedly with James.

“I think everyone should just give him a break.

“He’s the greatest player to play our game.”

The Storm will have contingency plans for either scenario, he added.

Image: Melbourne Storm/Official website