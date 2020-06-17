2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Girl bashed in shocking attack..

Girl bashed in shocking attack in Melbourne

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham

A young girl has been punched and kicked in a shocking act of violence caught on camera at Melbourne’s Southern Cross station.

 

Ben Fordham
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873