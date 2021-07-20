‘Giant of the TV industry’: TV boss David Leckie passes away

Television boss David Leckie has passed away.

Ray Hadley described him as a larger than life character, and a “giant of the TV industry”.

He spent four decades in the industry, driving both Channel 9 and 7 to ratings success.

“David was the boss of Channel 9 for 23 years, and I encountered him on many occasions, him and his darling wife Skye.”

He retired in 2012.

A private funeral will be held due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Image: Patrick Riviere/Getty Images