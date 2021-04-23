‘Get your house in order!’: Politicians feud over net zero emissions targets

The fallout from a climate summit convened by US President Joe Biden continues, after Prime Minister Scott Morrison defended Australia’s emissions reduction record.

Energy Minister Angus Taylor denied the accusation Australia has failed to set clear future targets.

“Canada, New Zealand, Japan, India, the United States; we’ve outperformed all of them,” he told Deborah Knight.

“We’ve stayed the course, we’re delivering, … and we’re doing it in a way which is right for Australia, and that’s what’s most important.”

Labor MP Joel Fitzgibbon called out the government for “all but saying [they’re] committed” to net zero emission by 2050.

Mr Taylor said “there’s no ambiguity” about the government’s 2050 targets, instead pointing out Labor’s lack of consensus on a 2030 target.

“I think you’ve got to get your house in order first.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview