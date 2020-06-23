2GB
‘Get rid of the bureaucrats’: NSW curriculum review under fire

1 hour ago
Mark Levy
DR KEVIN DONNELLYschool curriculum

Premier Gladys Berejiklian’s ‘de-cluttering’ of the NSW school curriculum is under fire from educators who believe the recommendations are too little, too late.

Co-author of the 2014 national curriculum review Dr Kevin Donnelly told Mark Levy the latest NSW review echoes recommendations he already made six years earlier.

“Basically there’s nothing new in that, it’s telling us what we already know.”

Dr Donnelly argued the report fails to acknowledge “substandard” teaching in Australian classrooms, and says a move away from ranked testing like the ATAR would be a misstep.

“It talks about ‘back to basics’, but it doesn’t deliver.”

He says Department of Education officials and researchers like Professor Geoff Masters, author of the NSW review, are “part of the problem”.

“You have to get rid of the bureaucrats.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

 

