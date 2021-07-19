2GB
‘Get out’: Barnaby Joyce tears into conservative commentator over COVID breach

4 hours ago
Luke Grant
Barnaby JoyceDeportationhotel quarantineKatie Hopkins
English conservative provocateur Katie Hopkins has this afternoon been deported back to the UK after breaching hotel quarantine.

The commentator, who was in Australia to film Channel Seven’s Big Brother VIP, has been fined $1000 and had her visa revoked after pulling a stunt to protest Australia’s strict COVID-19 requirements.

Hopkins bragged on social media about running to her door to confront security guards at her quarantine hotel, naked and maskless.

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce told Luke Grant Hopkins’ behaviour is disrespectful to all Australians.

“Doesn’t matter what the laws are, if a nation has laws, and you’re in that nation as a guest, you abide by them.

“If you don’t want to abide by them, well get out of our country!”

Press PLAY below to hear the deputy PM’s comments in full

 

Luke Grant
AustraliaNews
