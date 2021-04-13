‘Get back in the game’: Introducing the Jim Wilson jobs board

Jim Wilson has dedicated his Drive show to helping out-of-work listeners “get back in the game”, encouraging employers to call in with their job offers.

Job vacancies are at their highest in more than a decade, with more than 230,000 openings across the country.

Whilst sympathetic to those whose work ended abruptly as a result of COVID-19, Jim offered some advice.

“There is work out there for you if you want it.

“The answer isn’t to live off the government and wait for the world to change – with the state of the vaccine rollout, who knows when things will get back to normal?

“The old saying goes, never waste a crisis.”

Business NSW spokesman Damien Kelly told Jim Wilson there are four main industries where employees are needed most: healthcare (particularly nurses), hospitality (chefs, cooks, waitstaff, venue managers), care (mental health, aged care, disability, children), and the motor industry (mechanics, specialists).

“One of the great problems, Jim … [is] the gap between what schools or TAFE is spitting out, and what business needs.”

The open line was running hot with business owners eager for applicants:

James from Tucker Box Catering is hiring chefs and kitchen hands in the Paddington area. Phone 0431 361 207 for details or click HERE.

Max from New View window cleaning is hiring in the Northern Beaches. Phone 0404 135 444 for details or click HERE.

Phil owns two cafes in North Sydney and at Central Station and is hiring kitchen staff. Phone 0410 665 111 for details.

Tony from MITS Alloy is looking for welders and sheet metal fabricators in Newcastle. Phone 02 4967 6817 for details.

Buddha Belly restaurant in Terrey Hills is looking for an apprentice chef. Phone 02 9450 1504 for details.

JJ Performance and Smash Repairs in Bargo is hiring a panel beater. Phone 02 4684 1862 for details.

Mary from The Waterfront Cafe & General Store in the Northern Beaches looking for floor wait staff. Phone 0468 411 211 or email waterfrontjobs@gmail.com.

