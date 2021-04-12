Job vacancies hit 12-year high with workers as rare as ‘hen’s teeth’

National job vacancies have hit a 12-year high as businesses struggle to find skilled workers.

National Skills Commission data shows 238,700 roles remained unfilled despite 500,000 people, more than before the pandemic, claiming JobSeeker.

Australian Industry Group CEO Innes Willox told Chris Smith there is a shortage of skilled workers and a lack of motivation from potential employees.

“Cooks and chefs, just can’t get them. That’s really impacting on businesses that are trying to recover.

“Boilermakers and welders, they’re like hen’s teeth at the moment, really hard to find.”

