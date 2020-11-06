Georgina Damm’s lemonade scones

Georgina Damm has a recipe for the easiest lemonade scones.

The following recipe makes approximately 12 scones.

Ingredients

1 cup pure thickened cream

1 cup lemonade

3 cup self-raising flour

Pinch of salt

Extra flour, for dusting

Jam and whipped cream to serve

Method

Preheat oven to 220°C (200°C if your oven is fan forced)

Lightly flour a baking tray, or line with baking paper or use a non-stick tray.

Sift the flour and salt into a large bowl.

Add the lemonade and cream and mix to a soft sticky dough with your hands or a wooden spoon.

Turn out onto a lightly floured surface and knead very lightly. If you over-knead they won’t rise.

Press the dough out evenly with your hands until 3 cm in thickness.

Using a 6cm cutter, cut dough into rounds and place onto your oven tray. It’s important not to twist the cutter, just pull it straight back up.

Gently knead scraps of dough together, repeat pressing and cutting.

Place the scones so they are almost touching but not quite, this will help them to rise.

Lightly brush tops with a little extra cream and bake for 15-20 minutes or until browned and tops are browned.

Serve warm with strawberry jam and whipped cream.