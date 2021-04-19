2GB
‘Genuine animosity’ fuels Paul Gallen ahead of Lucas Browne showdown

8 hours ago
Mark Levy
Lucas BrownePAUL GALLEN
Former NRL star turned professional boxer Paul Gallen is talking up his odds ahead of his Wednesday night clash with Lucas ‘Big Daddy’ Browne.

Gal told Mark Levy beyond “a few little niggles here and there”, he’s in good form for the showdown and confident of a win.

“I know I’m well prepared, I know I’ve done … harder work than what he’s done.”

The trash talk isn’t just for the cameras Gal said, accusing Big Daddy of being “jealous” of his sporting career.

“At the moment there’s genuine animosity there, and we want to get in there and hurt each other.”

Click PLAY below to hear Gal’s comments in full 

Image: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Mark Levy
BoxingSports
