Generating momentum: Blues strategy takes down Queensland on their own soil

3 hours ago
Mark Levy
Billy SlaterNSW BluesSTATE OF ORIGINTom Trbojevic
Article image for Generating momentum: Blues strategy takes down Queensland on their own soil

One of the NSW Origin II squad’s standout players has explained the strategy that secured them the series.

Blues superstar Tom ‘Turbo’ Trbojevic told Mark Levy and Billy Slater the team plays off the back of Nathan Cleary, while James Tedesco and Damien Cook control the middle of the field.

“They can just generate so much momentum for you, makes it much easier for players like myself out wide.”

Despite appearing to limp following a tackle from Jai Arrow, Trbojevic said his foot “feels good”, and he should be cleared to play this weekend.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: NSW Blues/Official website

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
