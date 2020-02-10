Gene Kelly’s widow delves into his legacy and their love

The widow of legendary Hollywood star Gene Kelly has joined Alan Jones in the studio to remember her husband’s legacy.

In Australia on an interactive speaking tour, Patricia Ward Kelly reminisces on life with one of the 20th century’s most talented dancers, actors and filmmakers.

The pair first met when Patricia was just 26-years-old and had no idea who the Singin’ In The Rain star was.

“People find it very hard to believe, but I really never noticed the age difference at the time,” she says of the 48-year age gap.

Patricia tells Alan they immediately bonded over a shared love of word games but admits she quickly went out and watched all his movies.

“By the middle of the [first] week, I was completely enchanted.”

Patricia became his biographer and a film historian; on dates she found herself “hastily scribbling on cocktail napkins and sugar packets” as her husband spoke.

Patricia Ward Kelly shares mementos from their marriage in ‘Gene Kelly: The Legacy’ in Sydney on February 12 and Melbourne on February 13.

