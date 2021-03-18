2GB
Gen Z label Police Commissioner’s consent app proposal a hindrance to justice

4 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for Gen Z label Police Commissioner’s consent app proposal a hindrance to justice

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller’s proposal of an app to record sexual consent has been criticised by the generation it was supposed to help most.

Former Sex Discrimination Commissioner Pru Goward told Jim Wilson she’s glad the Commissioner has started the conversation with his proposition, even if the execution was flawed.

The effectiveness of an app could only be gauged if a design was presented, she said, and in the meantime “we really need to look at the courts more closely”.

“Of those thousand cases [that make it to court] … only a third are found guilty.

“What does that tell you about what’s going on in that courtroom?”

20-year-old university student Lauren McGrath-Wild argued one of the app concept’s biggest flaws is its failure to acknowledge the right to withdraw consent.

“Who would this app actually protect – is it the victims of assault, or could this potentially provide some sort of get-out-of-jail-free card for perpetrators?

“I worry … that this would hinder their ability to access justice.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

