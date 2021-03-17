Top cop suggests use of app to give sexual consent

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller has suggested an app be developed to record sexual consent as intimate violence rises “at a concerning rate”.

Mr Fuller told Ben Fordham something must be done.

“The app could be a terrible idea but maybe, in ten years time, it may be seen as normal.

“I hope that we don’t need to get to that point and I hope that we start the conversation.

“If we do nothing … then this will continue to grow as a terrible crime.”

