Top cop suggests use of app to give sexual consent
NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller has suggested an app be developed to record sexual consent as intimate violence rises “at a concerning rate”.
Mr Fuller told Ben Fordham something must be done.
“The app could be a terrible idea but maybe, in ten years time, it may be seen as normal.
“I hope that we don’t need to get to that point and I hope that we start the conversation.
“If we do nothing … then this will continue to grow as a terrible crime.”
