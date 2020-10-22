Geelong Cats great predicts ‘fairytale finish’ for Gary Ablett

Retired AFL star Jimmy Bartel has given his tips for Saturday’s Grand Final as the Geelong Cats and Richmond Tigers go head to head.

Cats veteran Gary Ablett is seeking to make his 356th and final game a Premiership-winning one, and Mark Levy asked Mr Bartel if the “modern day great” can pull it off.

“He certainly can.

“We were teammates in underage footy, played for nine years together at Geelong before he went up the Gold Coast.

“It might be the fairytale finish.

“It’s extraordinary, what he’s been able to do.”

Image: Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images