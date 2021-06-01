Gang of eleven arrested over terrifying abduction in south-west Sydney

A warehouse in Revesby has been torched during hostage negotiations, following the alleged abduction of a 37-year-old man.

A gang of men, one armed with a firearm, are said to have invaded the Bringelly home of the 37-year-old and a 61-year-old man early this morning.

Both were allegedly attacked, and the younger forced into a vehicle and taken to an industrial warehouse.

After the kidnapped man was released to police negotiators, the perpetrators allegedly set the property on fire.

Eleven men have been arrested over their alleged involvement in the plot.

Robbery and Serious Crime Squad Commander Andrew Koutsoufis told Jim Wilson the investigation is in its infancy.

“At this stage we don’t have a motive – there’s a number of enquiries we’re following up.”

