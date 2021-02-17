Gambling regulator waiting on another Crown director to go

Crown director Harold Mitchell is under pressure to resign as the regulator assesses whether the Barangaroo casino will be able to hold a gambling licence.

Four directors have quit after a damning report deemed the company ‘not suitable’ to hold a Sydney casino licence.

But ad-man Harold Mitchell is holding firm.

Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority Chair Phillip Crawford told Ben Fordham they’ve made their wishes clear.

“We think he needs to move on.”

