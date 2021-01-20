2GB


Gabba victory the ‘happiest moment’ of the Swami Army’s lives

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Test cricket
Article image for Gabba victory the ‘happiest moment’ of the Swami Army’s lives

Indian cricket fans across Australia continue to celebrate their historic Test win at the Gabba.

‘Swami Army’ member Kartik told Jim Wilson the fans are ecstatic, despite many being unable to attend the match in person.

“I’m still quite speechless to be honest … words can’t express it.

“A lot of the guys are actually questioning whether it’s the happiest moment of their lives, even including their marriages!”

India’s victory even without Virat Kohli proves their worth as a team with “fire in the belly”, he said.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Albert Perez/Cricket Australia via Getty Images

