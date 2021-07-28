2GB
Further financial support for NSW businesses announced

1 hour ago
2GB News
Businesses will be granted further support after the Greater Sydney lockdown was extended by another four weeks.

JobSaver payments will now be available to businesses with an annual turnover of between $75,000 and $250 million, up from $50 million, which have experienced a revenue decline of 30 per cent or more.

Businesses that keep their employees will be able to receive between $1,500 and $100,000 per week, up from $10,000.

The payments will be based on 40 per cent of their weekly payroll.

The federal government is expected to expand the disaster relief payments to individuals.

 

