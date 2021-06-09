2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Fruitless meeting with NSW Treasurer sees paramedics commit to strike

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Industrial ActionNSW paramedicsSteve FraserSTRIKE
Article image for Fruitless meeting with NSW Treasurer sees paramedics commit to strike

Today is National Thank A First Responder Day. Tomorrow, paramedics will strike over what they describe as an insulting pay rise.

NSW Ambulance paramedic of 40 years and Health Services Union vice president Steve Fraser told Jim Wilson this morning’s “long meeting” with Treasurer Dominic Perrottet yielded “no breakthrough”.

“There was basically no commitment, other than he’ll look at what he can do.

“On the back of that, we’ve decided to continue with our action.”

While Premier Gladys Berejiklian has pleaded with paramedics to hold off on industrial action until the state budget is handed down, Mr Fraser said the hint is not good enough.

“Talk’s cheap.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

 

RELATED

‘We’ve had enough’: Paramedics to strike, respond only to most serious calls

Jim Wilson
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873