Fruitless meeting with NSW Treasurer sees paramedics commit to strike

Today is National Thank A First Responder Day. Tomorrow, paramedics will strike over what they describe as an insulting pay rise.

NSW Ambulance paramedic of 40 years and Health Services Union vice president Steve Fraser told Jim Wilson this morning’s “long meeting” with Treasurer Dominic Perrottet yielded “no breakthrough”.

“There was basically no commitment, other than he’ll look at what he can do.

“On the back of that, we’ve decided to continue with our action.”

While Premier Gladys Berejiklian has pleaded with paramedics to hold off on industrial action until the state budget is handed down, Mr Fraser said the hint is not good enough.

“Talk’s cheap.”

