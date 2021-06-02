2GB
‘We’ve had enough’: Paramedics to strike, respond only to most serious calls

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Paramedics will next week take industrial action, unless the NSW government lifts their pay by at least 4.7 per cent, and makes wages subject to an independent review.

NSW Ambulance paramedic and Health Services Union vice president Steve Fraser told Jim Wilson ambos have been fighting for a pay rise for years.

The added pressure of being on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic was the last straw.

“We’ve just had enough, mate.

“We just want to be valued for what we do.”

When “the vast majority” of 2700 paramedics strike next Thursday, they’ll only respond to the most serious Triple Zero calls.

“They’ll grade those into priority ones, priority twos, priority threes – we’re going to respond to priority ones.”

HSU NSW secretary Gerard Hayes acknowledged public sentiment over the first ever paramedic strike.

Jim Wilson: Are you worried this … will put lives at risk?

Gerard Hayes: We are.

Press PLAY below to hear the interviews in full

Jim Wilson
