Fruit farmer fuming over Daniel Andrews’ failure to heed warnings

Victorian farmers have been left frustrated by their inability to harvest without seasonal workers, all but abandoned by their government.

Shepparton fruit grower Peter Hall told Jim Wilson Daniel Andrews’ decision to admit hundreds of tennis players, their loved ones and officials into the state from overseas has come as a slap in the face.

His business’ already tight margins will disappear entirely this year if he can’t source pickers in time.

“It’s a complete joke.

“We’ve been banging on at the state government for about eight or nine months to get organised – we knew this was going to be an issue.

“It’s not like money grows on trees.”

Image: Getty