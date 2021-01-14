Frontline workers infuriated by NSW government’s ‘shocking double standard’

The new boss of NSW’s workers compensation insurer icare has received an enormous pay rise, infuriating wage frozen public sector workers.

Richard Harding will earn $120,000 a year more than his predecessor as Chief Executive of the scandal-plagued insurer.

Unions NSW Secretary Mark Morey told Joe Hildebrand the pay increase is an especially “terrible look” given the government’s decision to freeze pay for the pandemic’s frontline workers including nurses and doctors, bus and train drivers, and police.

“Workers who have kept this state functioning … aren’t getting a pay rise, and then it seems that the executives in these large organisations – whether they’re successful or failing – are getting pay rises.

“It’s a real, shocking double standard, and just really disappointing.”

Image: Nine News