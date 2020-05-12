2GB
From one radio great to another: John Laws calls in to pay tribute to Alan Jones

3 hours ago
Legendary broadcaster John Laws has called fellow radio great Alan Jones to pay tribute, following the announcement of Alan’s retirement.

Despite their disagreements over the years, the man with the golden voice told Alan he has “nothing but the highest regard” for him, commending Alan for doing “a lot of good for a lot of people.”

“I’m going to miss you,” John said.

“You and I have had the friendliest bitterness in the history of radio.”

Click PLAY below to hear John Laws

Image: John Stanton/Getty Images

