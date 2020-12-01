‘Fridge amnesty’: Matt Preston’s top tips to reduce food waste this Christmas

Food rescuers are encouraging Aussies to buy less this Christmas, and use the money saved to help feed those who can’t access or afford as much.

Australia wasted more than $10 billion worth of food this year, much of which occurs in the supply chain.

Famous foodie Matt Preston is fronting SecondBite‘s effort to feed those vulnerable to food insecurity, including the homeless, single parents, and remote communities.

He told Deborah Knight “a friendly face … and someone who cares” can be just as welcome as the delivery.

“That has it’s own individual impact in terms of providing not just nutrition, but also providing a way of keeping people connected with the community, and finding a way of removing some of that isolation that people in that situation often feel.”

To reduce food waste at home, Mr Preston recommends avoiding those tempting but unneeded discounts and specials in the supermarket, and keeping your leftovers at eye level to make sure they get eaten.

“I make what’s called a fridge amnesty on a Wednesday – kids, you can have anything you like in the fridge, assuming it’s in a plastic box.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview