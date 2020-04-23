Fourth Newmarch House resident dies, others ‘fading each day’

A fourth resident of western Sydney aged care facility Newmarch House has died, as allegations of neglect continue to flood in from the residents’ families.

Natalie’s grandmother is a resident of the Anglicare facility, and is one of more than forty people at the home stricken ill with coronavirus.

The 89-year-old was diagnosed nine days ago and is “fading each day”, Natalie told Ben Fordham, her situation complicated by underlying health issues.

Natalie is hopeful her grandmother will pull though, but poor care from the understaffed facility has deepened the distress.

“I’m really, really disappointed with the care that they’ve been getting in there. It hasn’t been good enough.

“[Anglicare Sydney CEO Grant] Millard said … we’ve got to worry about the basics, but the basics have not been happening.”

Food is of low quality and arrives cold and late, and residents have been falling out of bed without anyone to help them back up; issues Natalie says began as the coronavirus crisis worsened.

