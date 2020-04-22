Government steps in to save COVID-19-stricken nursing home

The federal government will take over management of western Sydney aged care home Newmarch House after a deadly outbreak of COVID-19.

More than 40 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at the facility, and three residents have died.

Deborah Knight revealed more accusations of inadequate care are still flooding in from the families of residents.

“I got an email from Savannah, she says ‘My grandmother is a resident at Newmarch House.

At 1:40pm yesterday there was still no sign of any food.

She tried to call from 7am for attention – she felt she was struggling to breathe – and it wasn’t until 9:30am that we got someone to see her.'”

Health Minister Greg Hunt told Deborah Knight he has instructed the federal government to step in as of today, providing Newmarch House with an “emergency capability” to ensure the virus is controlled without isolating the vulnerable.

“We will now insist that that support in terms of extra staffing … is accepted.

“The care of the residents matters above all else.

“We are stepping in to make sure everything that needs to be done is done, no questions, no doubts.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

RELATED