Foster carer charged with alleged sexual assault of two girls

A foster carer in Sydney’s south-west has been charged with the aggravated sexual assault of two young girls in his care.

NSW Police received reports a man in Wollondilly Shire had allegedly indecently and sexually assaulted children in his care in 2017 and 2018.

The 50-year-old man was arrested over the weekend and charged with aggravated indecent assault, aggravated sexual intercourse and aggravated sexual assault.

Police will allege the man indecently and sexually assaulted the girls, then aged from 11 and 13, on multiple occasions between 2017 and 2018 while they were in his care.

The children left his care in June 2018.

The man has been refused bail and will appear in court today.

