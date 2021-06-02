Former Wiggle Greg Page calls in with message of support for ambos

Original Yellow Wiggle Greg Page has called in on Jim Wilson’s open line to weigh in on NSW paramedics’ fight for a pay rise.

Mr Page knows all too well how crucial the ambulance service is, having survived a cardiac arrest last year at a bushfire relief concert.

“I want [NSW Ambulance] Commissioner Morgan, all the staff and all the paramedics on the front line out there to know that all people in NSW are behind this.

“They need this funding, plus more, to be able to keep saving lives throughout New South Wales.”

Image: Getty