Former Victorian Premier calls on people to have ‘personal responsibility’

Former Victorian Premier Jeff Kennett is urging people to act responsibly and get vaccinated amid the state’s latest COVID outbreak.

Victoria has entered a one-week lockdown which will cost the economy $1 billion.

Former Victorian Premier Jeff Kennett told Ben Fordham many small businesses won’t survive the lockdown.

“We’re going into a period of great unknown.”

But he says the community need to rally together and get vaccinated.

“We can blame governments as much as we like but we also have a personal responsibility.”

