2GB
Former Victorian Premier calls on people to have ‘personal responsibility’

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Jeff KennettVictoria
Former Victorian Premier Jeff Kennett is urging people to act responsibly and get vaccinated amid the state’s latest COVID outbreak.

Victoria has entered a one-week lockdown which will cost the economy $1 billion.

Former Victorian Premier Jeff Kennett told Ben Fordham many small businesses won’t survive the lockdown.

“We’re going into a period of great unknown.”

But he says the community need to rally together and get vaccinated.

“We can blame governments as much as we like but we also have a personal responsibility.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
News
