Former Test cricketer Stuart MacGill allegedly kidnapped, held for ransom

Former Australian Test cricketer Stuart MacGill has been kidnapped and held for ransom on Sydney’s Lower North Shore by an alleged criminal group.

Police say a 50-year-old was assaulted and threatened at gunpoint after being forced into a vehicle at Cremorne about two weeks ago.

He was released about an hour later.

Four men – aged 27, 29, 42 and 46 – have been arrested and charges are expected to be laid.

