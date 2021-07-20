2GB
Former soldier and suspected Doomsday prepper’s alleged explosives stash raided

4 hours ago
Luke Grant
Article image for Former soldier and suspected Doomsday prepper’s alleged explosives stash raided

A 54-year-old former member of the Australian Defence Force has been arrested after explosive chemicals were allegedly uncovered at his Picton home.

The home and a nearby unit were both seen to contain chemicals, and have been secured for processing with assistance from specialist resources including State Crime Command Chemical Operations, Rescue and Bomb Disposal Squad, and NSW Fire and Rescue Hazmat.

Sydney Morning Herald crime reporter Fergus Hunter told Luke Grant police undertook a raid and allegedly found a stockpile of materials used in explosives, body armour and $200,000 in cash.

“Police have concerns that this man was … either preparing for terrorist acts, or was a Doomsday prepper stockpiling for an apocalypse.”

Luke Grant
