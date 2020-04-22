Former NSW Premier follows his passion to a new career

There has been plenty of speculation about where former NSW Premier Mike Baird would go after he recently stepped down from his role at NAB, but no one guessed his next move.

It was announced yesterday that Mr Baird will be the new CEO of the not-for-profit aged care provider, HammondCare.

Mr Baird told Deborah Knight that aged care is a matter close to his heart.

“Like so many families across the state and across the country, you’re not aware of aged care until family members start needing it.

“I’ve come to that stage in my life where we need people to care for those we love and it’s just a really difficult time.

“If it’s done well it can be an incredibly powerful force for good. I think we’ve got a great obligation to look after those who are ageing.

Mr Baird said he’s heard great things about HammondCare staff and volunteers and is looking forward to working with them.

“It’s a real privilege to join them and try and help them to keep caring the way they are.”

