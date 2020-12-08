2GB
Former NRL player Carl Webb opens up on fight with Motor Neurone Disease

3 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Carl WebbMotor Neurone Disease
Former NRL player Carl Webb has opened up about his fight with Motor Neurone Disease after he was diagnosed earlier this year.

He’s established the Carl Webb Foundation to raise awareness and funds for discovering a cure for Motor Neurone Disease.

The 39-year-old told Ray Hadley he didn’t know much about the disease initially.

“It was a bit of a haze for the next month … trying to wrap my head around it and actually researching it.”

“You showed a lot of courage and strength as a rugby league player son,” Ray said.

“But I’m telling you now, you’ve shown more courage and strength in this battle than you ever showed on the rugby league field, as brave as you were.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

To find out more click HERE

 

HealthNewsRugby League
