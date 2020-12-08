Former NRL player Carl Webb opens up on fight with Motor Neurone Disease

Former NRL player Carl Webb has opened up about his fight with Motor Neurone Disease after he was diagnosed earlier this year.

He’s established the Carl Webb Foundation to raise awareness and funds for discovering a cure for Motor Neurone Disease.

The 39-year-old told Ray Hadley he didn’t know much about the disease initially.

“It was a bit of a haze for the next month … trying to wrap my head around it and actually researching it.”

“You showed a lot of courage and strength as a rugby league player son,” Ray said.

“But I’m telling you now, you’ve shown more courage and strength in this battle than you ever showed on the rugby league field, as brave as you were.”

