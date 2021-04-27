Former mayor calls for action after fallen tree left people in hospital

A Sydney mayor is calling on action to be taken by councils after a fallen tree trapped two adults and a child in their car in the city’s south.

The fig tree fell in the Sutherland shopping centre on Friday afternoon, caving in a restaurant’s roof and falling on top of a ute with people inside.

They were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Former Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce told Ben Fordham he had wanted the tree removed but a council arborist said there was “nothing wrong”.

“A tree like that shouldn’t be in the main CBD of a shopping centre.

“I’m not saying that we need to just go remove trees for the sake of it … but if someone has a concern, that they believe it’s dangerous, we need to remove them.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview



Image: Facebook/Josh Hutson