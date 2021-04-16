Former Governor-General weighs in on ‘mystery beast’ can of worms

A rather bizarre story has landed on the desk of the 2GB newsroom.

As soon as newsreader Helene Lambetsos wrapped up her brief, Jim Wilson asked her to “rewind”, revealing a story that just gets stranger and stranger.

A terrified Polish woman reported a dangerous animal outside her window, but authorities revealed the beast to be “a big croissant in a tree”, Helen explained.

“It opens so many questions!”

However, it was Helene’s suggestion for the supposed creature’s mistaken identity that really threw Jim off balance.

“A little chihuahua?!”

Even former Governer-General Sir Peter Cosgrove was inspired to tout his own theory about the mystery beast, with an Australian twist.

“By the way, a dropbear, that’s what it was up the tree.

“The other thing about dropbears – you can tell this to tourists – they’re shapeshifters!”

