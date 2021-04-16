2GB
Former Governor-General weighs in on ‘mystery beast’ can of worms

37 mins ago
Jim Wilson
Poland
Article image for Former Governor-General weighs in on ‘mystery beast’ can of worms

A rather bizarre story has landed on the desk of the 2GB newsroom.

As soon as newsreader Helene Lambetsos wrapped up her brief, Jim Wilson asked her to “rewind”, revealing a story that just gets stranger and stranger.

A terrified Polish woman reported a dangerous animal outside her window, but authorities revealed the beast to be “a big croissant in a tree”, Helen explained.

“It opens so many questions!”

However, it was Helene’s suggestion for the supposed creature’s mistaken identity that really threw Jim off balance.

“A little chihuahua?!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

Even former Governer-General Sir Peter Cosgrove was inspired to tout his own theory about the mystery beast, with an Australian twist.

“By the way, a dropbear, that’s what it was up the tree.

“The other thing about dropbears – you can tell this to tourists – they’re shapeshifters!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Jim Wilson
NewsWorld
