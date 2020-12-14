2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Former foreign minister hails Australia’s ‘extraordinary achievement’

7 hours ago
Luke Grant
Alexander Downercovid-19
Article image for Former foreign minister hails Australia’s ‘extraordinary achievement’

Former foreign minister and High Commissioner to the UK Alexander Downer has celebrated Australia’s relative success in controlling COVID-19.

Mr Downer told Luke Grant he’s seen firsthand how Australia’s case numbers “pale into insignificance” compared with many nations, and no other government – Australian or otherwise – could necessarily have performed better.

“I think the Morrison government … have done an exceptional job.

“It’s an extraordinary achievement actually.

“I live most of my time in the UK these days, and in the UK it’s just chaos.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Luke Grant
AustraliaNewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873