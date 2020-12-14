Former foreign minister hails Australia’s ‘extraordinary achievement’

Former foreign minister and High Commissioner to the UK Alexander Downer has celebrated Australia’s relative success in controlling COVID-19.

Mr Downer told Luke Grant he’s seen firsthand how Australia’s case numbers “pale into insignificance” compared with many nations, and no other government – Australian or otherwise – could necessarily have performed better.

“I think the Morrison government … have done an exceptional job.

“It’s an extraordinary achievement actually.

“I live most of my time in the UK these days, and in the UK it’s just chaos.”

