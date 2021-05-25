Former financial advisor charged over $3 million fraud

Image: ABC News/David Maguire

Ben Fordham understands former financial adviser Gavin Fineff has been charged over a multi-million-dollar fraud.

In March 2020, officers from North Shore Police Area Command received reports of an alleged fraud committed against an 86-year-old woman.

Following extensive inquiries, a 42-year-old man was charged with 18 counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.

Police say the Artarmon man, who was employed as a financial adviser at a Sydney CBD business, defrauded clients of a total $3.29 million between May 2017 and March 2020.

He has been granted conditional bail and will appear in court today.

An ABC investigation into Mr Fineff last year revealed he confessed to family that he lost $8 million to betting agencies.

