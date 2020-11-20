Former Blues star blames emotional stumble for NSW’s Origin defeat

Former Blues hardman Glenn Lazarus has expressed his frustration and disappointment over the Origin series loss.

NSW were beaten 20-14 in the deciding Origin game on Wednesday night at Suncorp Stadium.

Mr Lazarus, who played for the Blues for a decade, told James Willis the 2020 squad seemed unwilling to “put everything on the line”.

“Origin is played on emotion. If you’re not up for it, and you’re not prepared to take the big hits, and do the big hits, and protect your mates … you get found out.

“Queensland were prepared to do anything it looked, to win that game, and NSW not so much.”

