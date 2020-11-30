Former Australian cricket coach dismisses David Warner injury fears

The coach of the Brisbane Heat has thrown his support behind David Warner to return despite a groin injury.

Former coach of the Australian team Darren ‘Boof’ Lehmann told James Bracey he believes Warner will have recovered from the injury he sustained during the second ODI in time for next month’s Test series.

“Davie’s a pretty fit young guy … I wouldn’t be surprised if he plays the Test at all. I think he’ll be right.

“He doesn’t like missing games, he’ll be back pretty quick I would think.”

While up-and-comer Will Pucovski has been flagged for a possible debut, Boof reckons Joe Burns will come out on top.

“If Warner’s fit, I can’t see it going any way other than Warner and Burns.”

Image: Getty