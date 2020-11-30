2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sports
  • Former Australian cricket coach dismisses..

Former Australian cricket coach dismisses David Warner injury fears

2 hours ago
Mark Levy
Darren LehmannDavid WarnerJoe BurnsODI seriesTest cricketWill Pucovski
Article image for Former Australian cricket coach dismisses David Warner injury fears

The coach of the Brisbane Heat has thrown his support behind David Warner to return despite a groin injury.

Former coach of the Australian team Darren ‘Boof’ Lehmann told James Bracey he believes Warner will have recovered from the injury he sustained during the second ODI in time for next month’s Test series.

“Davie’s a pretty fit young guy … I wouldn’t be surprised if he plays the Test at all. I think he’ll be right.

“He doesn’t like missing games, he’ll be back pretty quick I would think.”

While up-and-comer Will Pucovski has been flagged for a possible debut, Boof reckons Joe Burns will come out on top.

“If Warner’s fit, I can’t see it going any way other than Warner and Burns.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

 

Mark Levy
CricketSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873