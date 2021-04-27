2GB
Foreign Minister ‘redoubling efforts’ to contact Australians in India

5 hours ago
With Australians in India now prevented from returning home for at least a fortnight, those stranded are being encouraged to access consular assistance.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne told Jim Wilson Aussies can get help, including financial assistance, from the High Commission in New Delhi and consulates in Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.

“We are also going to redouble all of our efforts to maintain contact with Australians in India.

“We want to make sure that they are informed about these travel settings, about any changes to those, and the assistance programs.”

Image: Naveen Sharma/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

