Football CEO left red-faced in attempt to defend ethnic club names

2 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Article image for Football CEO left red-faced in attempt to defend ethnic club names

Ray Hadley has interrogated the CEO of Football Australia over a change in policy that permits ethnic-aligned club identities.

A 2014 policy banned clubs outright from using symbols and names associated with ethnic, religious, racial or political connotations, but was replaced in 2019 by an “inclusion” policy.

The new policy recommends against foreign language names, and sole association with a particular cultural, political or religious group, but does not ban such identities.

“They are captivated by PC BS,” Ray commented.

Football Australia CEO James Johnson was left stumbling for answers when Ray asked why clubs like Rockdale Ilinden, referencing a Macedonian uprising, are allowed to align themselves as such, and why FA decided to soften their policy.

“Inclusivity, our history, our diversity, it is important to our sport on one hand, but on the other hand … we do not accept behaviours.

“I don’t want to go down this rabbit-hole.”

“Aren’t we all Australian? … Why are we catering to an uprising from 1903?” Ray responded.

“It seems to fly in the face of your inclusive principles.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Matt King/Getty Images

Ray Hadley
