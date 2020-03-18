Food delivery giants to announce package to help restaurants survive

Food delivery giants are expected to announce a stimulus package to help restaurants survive during the coronavirus crisis.

Restaurant and Catering Industry Association of Australia CEO Wes Lambert tells Deborah Knight a stimulus package will be announced to help struggling businesses.

“This is not a time to be thinking about profitability, it’s a time to be thinking about survival.

“We’re doing everything we can to make sure the industry survives through this crisis.

“We’re advocating businesses to list their restaurant on one of the delivery applications who are in the coming days going to announce stimulus packages of their own.”

Ben Fordham has been campaigning for food delivery services to halve the commissions they charge restaurants and cafes as many Australians choose to stay home.

Celebrity Chef Colin Fassnidge tells Deborah Knight there’s been a huge drop in customers.

“More than half have gone.

“It’s great we’re not closed… but at the moment we’re all abit in limbo.”

Image: Getty/Leon Neal