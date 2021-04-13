Flood rescues of a different kind undertaken by Men’s Shed volunteers

As the recovery from the NSW floods continues on the Mid North Coast, a local Men’s Shed has stepped up to help out in the best way they know how.

Brian Wood from Laurieton Men’s Shed told Deborah Knight nearly 400 tools or pieces of equipment have been rescued from a watery demise, cleaned up and repaired, and returned to their owners.

“We started off with generators and pressure washers … for the residents and businesses to clean up with.

“Then we went onto other tools: tradesmen’s tools, and just general household tools and equipment.”

Image: Getty