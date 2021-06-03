2GB
Flood-affected NSW residents demand ‘flexibility’ from insurers

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
NSW floodsRecoveryWindsor
Article image for Flood-affected NSW residents demand ‘flexibility’ from insurers

Residents of the Hawkesbury-Nepean valley are calling on insurance providers to offer flexible premiums as the recovery from the March floods continues.

Lisa, whose historic Windsor home was inundated during the floods, told Jim Wilson she’s now working on rebuilding with flood resistant materials.

“We’re back in our home, we’re really lucky that we were able to … move back in about five weeks after the floods.

“Since then it’s just been a big research project.”

Lisa’s home was uninsured because providers refused to insure her for less than the total value of the home, she explained.

She’s calling for “flexibility” from insurers into the future.

Press PLAY below to hear how the flood recovery is progressing

 

Jim Wilson
NewsNSW
