Flight subsidies no substitute for ‘open door’ in tourism rescue package

2 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Article image for Flight subsidies no substitute for ‘open door’ in tourism rescue package

The tourism industry has called out the inadequacies of the government’s $1.2 billion relief package for the sector.

Tourism & Transport Forum CEO Margy Osmond told Deborah Knight cheap flights are only one part of the solution, and interest-free loans for small and medium-sized businesses will only encase them in further debt.

She continued her advocacy of a tourism-specific JobKeeper extension, which she said would cost the government approximately $1.9 billion.

“Australia is a long-haul destination … so some sort of flight subsidy was always going to be a good idea.

“But not in isolation, with no capacity to recognise a whole range of other industry sectors and other destinations.

“What we’re calling for is an open door from the federal government.”

