Flight Centre founder condemns Annastacia Palaszczuk’s ‘gross overreaction’

42 mins ago
Clinton Maynard
Article image for Flight Centre founder condemns Annastacia Palaszczuk’s ‘gross overreaction’

Travel operators have voiced their concern over Brisbane’s snap lockdown as it coincides with a peak holiday period.

Flight Centre founder Graham ‘Skroo’ Turner told Clinton Maynard the lockdown is “a gross overreaction” which will achieve little, besides disrupting travellers and businesses.

“I think we’ve had six of these short lockdowns in Australia and New Zealand; none of them have been necessary in retrospect.

“Why they would go to a lockdown now is certainly beyond me.

“[It’s] so ridiculous, and it’s going to hurt a lot of people.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News

Clinton Maynard
NewsQLDTravel
