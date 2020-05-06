2GB
Five miners fighting for life after explosion at QLD coal mine

9 hours ago
chris smith
Anglo American’s Grosvenor MineStephen Smyth

Five miners are fighting for life after a major explosion at a central Queensland underground coal mine.

It is one of the biggest accidents in recent years.

An ignition of gas is believed to have caused the underground explosion at Anglo American’s Grosvenor Mine near Moranbah on Wednesday afternoon.

Four of the men have been put on ventilators in a critical condition, with burns to the upper torso and airways.

The fifth man is in a serious condition.

CFMEU Mining and Energy Queensland district president Stephen Smyth told Chris Smith it is a horrible tragedy.

“It’s tragic and something that rings home to all of us, the dangers of mining.

“It could have propagated the whole mine where hundreds of workers are working in that mine.”

chris smith
