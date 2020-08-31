2GB
‘Fires don’t respect borders’: Minister backs national bushfire approach

30 mins ago
Ben Fordham
David Littleproud

The Emergency Management Minister is backing a national bushfire approach after the royal commission observed Australia’s emergency warning system causes confusion.

Australia has a national three-level bushfire warning system, but states and territories have different interpretations of “advice”, “watch and act” and “emergency”.

Emergency Management Minister David Littleproud told Ben Fordham there needs to be a national approach.

“It shouldn’t matter which side of the border you’re on … because fires don’t respect borders.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

