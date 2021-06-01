2GB
Firefighters share extraordinary photos in aftermath of M1 multi-truck crash

6 hours ago
Ray Hadley
M1 Pacific MotorwayTruck Crash
Article image for Firefighters share extraordinary photos in aftermath of M1 multi-truck crash

Firefighters have attended a three-truck crash on the M1 Pacific Motorway at Alison.

Three people sustained injuries in the accident and are being treated in hospital, the Daily Telegraph reports.

NSW RFS shared an update on social media, along with photos in the aftermath of the operation.

The load will need to be broken up before being removed.

All northbound lanes and two southbound lanes have since reopened, but traffic remains heavy.

Image: NSW RFS

Ray Hadley
News
