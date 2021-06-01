Firefighters share extraordinary photos in aftermath of M1 multi-truck crash

Firefighters have attended a three-truck crash on the M1 Pacific Motorway at Alison.

Three people sustained injuries in the accident and are being treated in hospital, the Daily Telegraph reports.

NSW RFS shared an update on social media, along with photos in the aftermath of the operation.

The load will need to be broken up before being removed.

All northbound lanes and two southbound lanes have since reopened, but traffic remains heavy.

Crews remain on scene at a truck accident and fire on the M1 near Wyong on the Central Coast. Firefighters are awaiting the arrival of machinery to break up the load before the vehicle can be removed from the road. Delays expected throughout the morning. #NSWRFS @LiveTrafficNSW pic.twitter.com/KhBStOJvuH — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) May 31, 2021

Image: NSW RFS